Long Doggers
Ranked #1 on Trip Advisor - Radically Relaxed Grill and Brew where all the locals go.
1201 S Patrick Dr
Popular Items
Location
1201 S Patrick Dr
Satellite Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers
We specialize in using sustainable and locally sourced seafood, produce, and meats for our fresh and unique menu.
Whiskey Beach Pub
Welcome to Whiskey Beach Pub! We are your Native Oasis & down to earth all American bar and eatery!
Gator's Dockside
Come in and enjoy!