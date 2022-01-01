Go
Toast

Long Doggers

Ranked #1 on Trip Advisor - Radically Relaxed Grill and Brew where all the locals go.

1201 S Patrick Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Large all white tenders with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
7 Traditional Wings$9.99
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
14 Traditional Wings$18.99
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$14.99
Sashimi Ahi tuna, red onions and scallions tossed in Hawaiian Poke sauce over jasmine rice. Served with grilled pineapple slices, fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.
Mahi Mango Salsa$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Crush Surf Burger$9.69
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on two fresh Angus Beef patties, CRUSHED on our grill. Served with pickle and fruit garnish.
Banzai Shrimp Bowl$14.39
Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice. Topped with pico, Coasta Rican Lizano sauce and scallions. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Summer Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Tico Pico Pollo$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Totally Tacos$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
See full menu

Location

1201 S Patrick Dr

Satellite Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers

No reviews yet

We specialize in using sustainable and locally sourced seafood, produce, and meats for our fresh and unique menu.

Whiskey Beach Pub

No reviews yet

Welcome to Whiskey Beach Pub! We are your Native Oasis & down to earth all American bar and eatery!

Gator's Dockside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston