Long Doggers

Come inside for the surf shop vibe or eat on the deck and enjoy the Florida weather!

1970 Viera Blvd

7 Boneless Wings$8.99
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
Sea Salt Pretzel Bites$9.29
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
Banzai Shrimp Bowl$14.59
Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice. Topped with pico, Coasta Rican Lizano sauce and scallions. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Summer Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
14 Traditional Wings$19.49
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Mahi Mango Salsa$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
7 Traditional Wings$9.99
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Tico Pico Pollo$11.79
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano and Spicy Ranch, topped with pico and fried sweet plantains. Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.
Crush Surf Burger$9.89
Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Totally Tacos$11.49
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.
Rockledge FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
