Beef noodle soup in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve beef noodle soup

Knock Knock

42-44 Crescent Street, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hongshao beef noodle soup$22.00
More about Knock Knock
Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101

10-39 47th Road, Long island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
C-2 Braise Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面)$15.50
More about Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101
Hupo Restaurant

10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Szechuan Braised Beef Noodles Soup┇四川牛肉面$15.00
More about Hupo Restaurant

