Cake in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Blend LIC Venon Blvd

4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake w/Ice Cream.$6.00
Chocolate Cake w/Ice Cream$6.00
Item pic

 

American Brass

2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Cake$13.00
Singas Famous Pizza image

 

Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.

4202 Northern Blvd, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese cake$5.25
ABC EATS FOOD HALL image

 

ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Sugar Rice Cake (5pcs) 红糖糍粑$7.50
Banner pic

 

Doha Bar Lounge

3834 31st street, Long Island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes$16.99
Item pic

 

Cannelle Long Island City

5-11 47th Ave, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Short Cake$1.00
Fresh Strawberries, Vanilla Cake, British Butter Cream.
***PLEASE PLAN AHEAD THIS CAKE IS FRAGILE AND MUST BE REFRIGERATED AFTER PICKING UP***
Cannelle is not responsible for cakes left without refrigeration for extended periods after being picked up.
Carrot Cake$1.00
Vanilla Cream Cheese Icing
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tteokbokki (Spicy rice cake)$16.99
(Spicy) Rice cake with sweet Gochujang sauce, fish cake, onion, scallion and two pork dumplings
Item pic

CHICKEN

Palace Chicken and Grill

44-45 21st, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.50
