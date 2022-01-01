Cake in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve cake
More about Blend LIC Venon Blvd
Blend LIC Venon Blvd
4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Chocolate Cake w/Ice Cream.
|$6.00
|Chocolate Cake w/Ice Cream
|$6.00
More about Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.
Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.
4202 Northern Blvd, Long island city
|Cheese cake
|$5.25
More about ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
|Brown Sugar Rice Cake (5pcs) 红糖糍粑
|$7.50
More about Cannelle Long Island City
Cannelle Long Island City
5-11 47th Ave, Long Island City
|Strawberry Short Cake
|$1.00
Fresh Strawberries, Vanilla Cake, British Butter Cream.
***PLEASE PLAN AHEAD THIS CAKE IS FRAGILE AND MUST BE REFRIGERATED AFTER PICKING UP***
Cannelle is not responsible for cakes left without refrigeration for extended periods after being picked up.
|Carrot Cake
|$1.00
Vanilla Cream Cheese Icing
More about Kuku Chicken
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Tteokbokki (Spicy rice cake)
|$16.99
(Spicy) Rice cake with sweet Gochujang sauce, fish cake, onion, scallion and two pork dumplings