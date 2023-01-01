Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Long Island City

Go
Long Island City restaurants
Toast

Long Island City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Blend LIC Vernon Blvd image

 

Blend LIC Venon Blvd

4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Blend LIC Venon Blvd
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick - Queens

46-42 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (1825 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
OG Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served on a Martin's potato roll.
More about Sweet Chick - Queens
American Brass image

 

American Brass

2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$22.00
creamy slaw, mustard aioli, pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
More about American Brass
Item pic

 

Bobwhite Counter - Bobwhite Counter @ Jacx & Co

28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.69
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.
More about Bobwhite Counter - Bobwhite Counter @ Jacx & Co
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Club Chicken Sandwich$12.99
crispy tenders bbq sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon with toasted Brioche Bun.
Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy tenders, pickle, jalapeno, cilantro, green leaf, tomato, red onion, thai chili and spicy mayo sauce, toasted brioche bun
Chicken Sandwich Lunch$16.99
Crispy tenders with toasted brioche buns
More about Kuku Chicken
Item pic

 

The Migrant Kitchen - Catering

41-15 36th Street, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Platter$130.00
REGULAR – toasted bun, pickles + sumac whip
SPICY – toasted bun, pickled jalapeño + chili whip
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Box (Comes With Hummus, Pita Chips and Salad)$19.00
MINIMUM ORDER: 10
herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip served with hummus, Za’atar pita crisps + fattoush salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter$130.00
herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip
More about The Migrant Kitchen - Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Island City

Singapore Mei Fun

Hot And Sour Soup

Pork Dumplings

Fish Soup

Noodle Soup

French Fries

Burritos

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Long Island City to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Long Island City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston