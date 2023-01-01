Chicken sandwiches in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Blend LIC Venon Blvd
Blend LIC Venon Blvd
4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Sweet Chick - Queens
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick - Queens
46-42 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|OG Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served on a Martin's potato roll.
More about American Brass
American Brass
2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City
|Chicken Sandwich
|$22.00
creamy slaw, mustard aioli, pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
More about Bobwhite Counter - Bobwhite Counter @ Jacx & Co
Bobwhite Counter - Bobwhite Counter @ Jacx & Co
28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.69
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.
More about Kuku Chicken
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|BBQ Club Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
crispy tenders bbq sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon with toasted Brioche Bun.
|Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Crispy tenders, pickle, jalapeno, cilantro, green leaf, tomato, red onion, thai chili and spicy mayo sauce, toasted brioche bun
|Chicken Sandwich Lunch
|$16.99
Crispy tenders with toasted brioche buns
More about The Migrant Kitchen - Catering
The Migrant Kitchen - Catering
41-15 36th Street, Long Island City
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich Platter
|$130.00
REGULAR – toasted bun, pickles + sumac whip
SPICY – toasted bun, pickled jalapeño + chili whip
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Box (Comes With Hummus, Pita Chips and Salad)
|$19.00
MINIMUM ORDER: 10
herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip served with hummus, Za’atar pita crisps + fattoush salad
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
|$130.00
herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip