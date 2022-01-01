Chili in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve chili
Noodle Craft Inc.
10-39 47th Road, Long island City
|A-3 Sliced Beef in Sesame Chili Sauce (凉拌麻辣牛肉) - Cold Dish
|$10.75
|A-12 Wonton in Chili Oil (红油馄饨)
|$8.75
pork and shrimp filing
Hupo Restaurant
10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City
|Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup水煮鱼柳
|$21.00
Fish fillet braised with greens, garlic and chili flake. Rice not included.
ABC EATS FOOD HALL
2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
|Stewed Beef in Hot Chili Soup 水煮牛肉
|$19.99
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper
|Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup 水煮鱼片
|$21.75
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper