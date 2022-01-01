Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve chili

A-3 Sliced Beef in Sesame Chili Sauce (凉拌麻辣牛肉) image

 

Noodle Craft Inc.

10-39 47th Road, Long island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
A-3 Sliced Beef in Sesame Chili Sauce (凉拌麻辣牛肉) - Cold Dish$10.75
A-12 Wonton in Chili Oil (红油馄饨)$8.75
pork and shrimp filing
More about Noodle Craft Inc.
Item pic

 

Hupo Restaurant

10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup水煮鱼柳$21.00
Fish fillet braised with greens, garlic and chili flake. Rice not included.
More about Hupo Restaurant
Item pic

 

ABC EATS FOOD HALL

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stewed Beef in Hot Chili Soup 水煮牛肉$19.99
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper
Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup 水煮鱼片$21.75
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper
More about ABC EATS FOOD HALL
Item pic

 

Doha Bar Lounge

3834 31st street, Long Island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Sweet Chili$12.99
More about Doha Bar Lounge
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Crispy tenders, pickle, jalapeno, cilantro, green leaf, tomato, red onion, thai chili and spicy mayo sauce, toasted brioche bun
- Thai sweet chili.$1.75
More about Kuku Chicken

