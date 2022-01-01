Curry in Long Island City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

Massaman Curry$0.00
Massaman curry sauce, potato, roasted peanuts, onion and mixed bell pepper
Panang Curry$0.00
Panang curry sauce, basil, mixed bell pepper and potato
Green Curry$0.00
Green curry sauce, basil, eggplant and carrots
Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens

43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor, Long Island City

Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Shrimp Curry$18.95
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Takumen - New American Izakaya

5-50 50th Avenue, Long Island City

Beef Dry Curry Rice Bowl$18.50
Beef dry curry, fried egg (hard-boiled to go), yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper.
Thai Green Curry Wings$15.00
Thai green curry, coconut milk, cilantro, lime
Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$95.00
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, carrots and shrimp
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice Lunch$17.99
Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, and carrots
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice 새우 카레 볶음밥$17.99
Stir-fry rice with Korean curry seasoning, egg, scallion, onion, carrots, and shrimp
