Curry in Long Island City

ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
|Massaman Curry
|$0.00
Massaman curry sauce, potato, roasted peanuts, onion and mixed bell pepper
|Panang Curry
|$0.00
Panang curry sauce, basil, mixed bell pepper and potato
|Green Curry
|$0.00
Green curry sauce, basil, eggplant and carrots
Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens
43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor, Long Island City
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Shrimp Curry
|$18.95
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Takumen - New American Izakaya
5-50 50th Avenue, Long Island City
|Beef Dry Curry Rice Bowl
|$18.50
Beef dry curry, fried egg (hard-boiled to go), yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper.
|Thai Green Curry Wings
|$15.00
Thai green curry, coconut milk, cilantro, lime
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$95.00
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, carrots and shrimp
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice Lunch
|$17.99
Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, and carrots
