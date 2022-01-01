Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish soup in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve fish soup

Hupo Restaurant

10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City

Fish & Pickled Cabbage Soup 酸菜鱼片汤$16.00
Gluten-free. Stewed Fish Fillet With Pickled Cabbage,
Stewed Fish Fillet in Chili Soup Jiangbei Style江北水煮鱼$32.00
Soupy version of our regular stew fish fillet, the secret recipe adds more fragrant to the old-fashioned style. Rice not included.
Lunch Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup┇午餐水煮魚柳$16.00
Fish fillet braised with greens, garlic and chili flake
ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup 水煮鱼片$21.75
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper
