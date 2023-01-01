Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Long Island City

Go
Long Island City restaurants
Toast

Long Island City restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick - Queens

46-42 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (1825 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$6.00
Served with Buttermilk Ranch and Ketchup
More about Sweet Chick - Queens
Singas Famous Pizza image

 

Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.

4202 Northern Blvd, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French fries - small$3.95
French fries - large$4.95
More about Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.
ABC EATS FOOD HALL image

 

ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
More about ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
Item pic

 

DOHA Latin Fusion

3834 31st street, Long Island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$8.00
More about DOHA Latin Fusion
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crinkle Cut French Fries$6.99
one sauce........on the house
Crinkle Cut French Fries$45.00
Serving 8 or 16 ppl
More about Kuku Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Island City

Noodle Soup

Dumpling Soup

Chow Fun

Pork Dumplings

Chili

Hot And Sour Soup

Beef Noodles

Fish Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Long Island City to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Long Island City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (448 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston