Fried dumplings in
Long Island City
/
Long Island City
/
Fried Dumplings
Long Island City restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Knock Knock
42-44 Crescent Street, Long island city
No reviews yet
Pan fried Pork chive dumpling 韭菜煎饺
$12.00
More about Knock Knock
ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
No reviews yet
Fried Dumpling (6 pcs) Served with Fries
$11.00
More about ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
