Fried rice in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants that serve fried rice

Hupo Restaurant

10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City

Mustard Green Shoot Fried Rice┇川芽菜炒饭$11.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian fried rice with egg and mustard green
ABC EATS FOOD HALL

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭$10.95
House Fried Rice 本楼炒饭$10.95
Basil Fried Rice 九层塔炒饭$10.95
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Korean Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$85.00
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, carrots and shrimp
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice Lunch$16.99
Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, and carrots
Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice$15.99
Sautéed kimchi with white rice, gochugaru (chili powder) and bacon
