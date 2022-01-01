Fried rice in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve fried rice
Hupo Restaurant
10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City
|Mustard Green Shoot Fried Rice┇川芽菜炒饭
|$11.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian fried rice with egg and mustard green
ABC EATS FOOD HALL
2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
|Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭
|$10.95
|House Fried Rice 本楼炒饭
|$10.95
|Basil Fried Rice 九层塔炒饭
|$10.95
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Korean Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$85.00
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, carrots and shrimp
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice Lunch
|$16.99
Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, and carrots
|Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice
|$15.99
Sautéed kimchi with white rice, gochugaru (chili powder) and bacon