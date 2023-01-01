Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Singas Famous Pizza image

 

Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.

4202 Northern Blvd, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled chicken$8.95
More about Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grill Chicken Chi-Bap$15.99
Flame grilled boneless soy garlic chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions and cilantro
Grill Chicken Platter 석쇠 닭구이$18.99
Char-grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated in Kuku garlic & ginger sauce.
Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi
Grill Chicken platter Lunch$19.99
Char-grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated in Kuku garlic & ginger sauce.
Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies & rice (lunch set don't come w. side kimchi)
More about Kuku Chicken
Item pic

 

The Migrant Kitchen - Catering

41-15 36th Street, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Box (Comes With Hummus, Pita Chips and Salad)$19.00
MINIMUM ORDER: 10
herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip served with hummus, Za’atar pita crisps + fattoush salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter$130.00
herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip
More about The Migrant Kitchen - Catering

