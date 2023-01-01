Grilled chicken in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.
4202 Northern Blvd, Long island city
|Grilled chicken
|$8.95
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Grill Chicken Chi-Bap
|$15.99
Flame grilled boneless soy garlic chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions and cilantro
|Grill Chicken Platter 석쇠 닭구이
|$18.99
Char-grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated in Kuku garlic & ginger sauce.
Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies, rice and kimchi
|Grill Chicken platter Lunch
|$19.99
Char-grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated in Kuku garlic & ginger sauce.
Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies & rice (lunch set don't come w. side kimchi)
The Migrant Kitchen - Catering
41-15 36th Street, Long Island City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Box (Comes With Hummus, Pita Chips and Salad)
|$19.00
MINIMUM ORDER: 10
herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip served with hummus, Za’atar pita crisps + fattoush salad
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
|$130.00
herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip