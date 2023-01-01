Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Jungly -

1223 JACKSON AVE, LONG ISLAND CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$12.00
House-Made Hummus Served with Flatbread and a Chef Selection of Assorted Olives.
More about Jungly -
Item pic

 

The Migrant Kitchen - Catering

41-15 36th Street, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Carrot and Hummus Bowl (V)$50.00
chimichurri, harissa + pepitas
Cauliflower Shawarma Box (Comes With Hummus, Pita Chips and Salad)$18.00
MINIMUM ORDER: 10
Pickled turnips, greens, mint + tahini served with hummus, Za’atar pita crisps + fattoush salad
Hummus$40.00
With chimichurri and pita.
Sub fresh veggies for GF.
More about The Migrant Kitchen - Catering

