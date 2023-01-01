Hummus in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve hummus
Jungly -
1223 JACKSON AVE, LONG ISLAND CITY
|Hummus
|$12.00
House-Made Hummus Served with Flatbread and a Chef Selection of Assorted Olives.
The Migrant Kitchen - Catering
41-15 36th Street, Long Island City
|Roasted Carrot and Hummus Bowl (V)
|$50.00
chimichurri, harissa + pepitas
|Cauliflower Shawarma Box (Comes With Hummus, Pita Chips and Salad)
|$18.00
MINIMUM ORDER: 10
Pickled turnips, greens, mint + tahini served with hummus, Za’atar pita crisps + fattoush salad
|Hummus
|$40.00
With chimichurri and pita.
Sub fresh veggies for GF.