Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Long Island City

Go
Long Island City restaurants
Toast

Long Island City restaurants that serve kimchi

Consumer pic

 

IZAKAYA NONAME

46-44 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$5.50
More about IZAKAYA NONAME
Item pic

 

Banhmigos LIC

21-51 44dr, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice bowl - Beef bulgogi with kimchi$15.00
Salad - Beef bulgogi with kimchi$15.00
Tacos - Beef bulgogi with kimchi$15.00
More about Banhmigos LIC
Item pic

 

Instant Noodle Factory

2411 41st Ave, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
153. Kimchi Ramen$5.00
NOT VEGAN - For the Kimchi lovers - like Shin but more flavorful - 🔥Spice: 3/10
More about Instant Noodle Factory
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork Belly & Kimchi Lunch$19.99
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with
sautéed seasoned assorted veggies & rice (lunch set don't come w. side kimchi)
Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice$85.00
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Sautéed kimchi with white rice, gochugaru (chili powder) and bacon
Pork & Kimchi Tofu Stew$18.99
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.
More about Kuku Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Island City

Curry

Chicken Teriyaki

Salmon

Cookies

Shrimp Rolls

Tacos

Seaweed Salad

Miso Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Long Island City to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Long Island City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston