Kimchi in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Banhmigos LIC
Banhmigos LIC
21-51 44dr, Long Island City
|Rice bowl - Beef bulgogi with kimchi
|$15.00
|Salad - Beef bulgogi with kimchi
|$15.00
|Tacos - Beef bulgogi with kimchi
|$15.00
More about Instant Noodle Factory
Instant Noodle Factory
2411 41st Ave, Long Island City
|153. Kimchi Ramen
|$5.00
NOT VEGAN - For the Kimchi lovers - like Shin but more flavorful - 🔥Spice: 3/10
More about Kuku Chicken
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Spicy Pork Belly & Kimchi Lunch
|$19.99
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with
sautéed seasoned assorted veggies & rice (lunch set don't come w. side kimchi)
|Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice
|$85.00
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Sautéed kimchi with white rice, gochugaru (chili powder) and bacon
|Pork & Kimchi Tofu Stew
|$18.99
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu. Served with kimchi & rice on the side.