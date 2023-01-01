Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Long Island City

Go
Long Island City restaurants
Toast

Long Island City restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Knock Knock

42-44 Crescent Street, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork belly bao bun$20.00
More about Knock Knock
Item pic

 

Da Long Yi 大龙燚 LIC - 42-22 Crescent Street

42-22 Crescent Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Pork Belly Sticks现炸酥肉$12.50
Crispy Pork Belly w. Salted Duck Egg Yolk咸蛋黄酥肉$14.50
More about Da Long Yi 大龙燚 LIC - 42-22 Crescent Street
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork Belly & Kimchi Lunch$19.99
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with
sautéed seasoned assorted veggies & rice (lunch set don't come w. side kimchi)
Spicy Pork Belly platter Lunch$19.99
Stir-fried sliced pork in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies & rice (lunch set don't come w. side of kimchi)
Spicy Pork Belly & Kimchi 김치 제육볶음$19.99
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with
sautéed seasoned assorted veggies, rice and kimchi
More about Kuku Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

John Brown Smoke House

2720 40th Ave., Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Pork Belly Sandwich$13.50
Pork Belly$0.00
Pork Belly Platter + Side$17.25
More about John Brown Smoke House

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Island City

Cucumber Salad

Grilled Chicken

Curry

French Fries

Beef Noodle Soup

Edamame

Shumai

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Long Island City to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Long Island City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (461 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston