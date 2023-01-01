Pork belly in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve pork belly
42-22 Crescent Street, Queens
|Crispy Pork Belly Sticks现炸酥肉
|$12.50
|Crispy Pork Belly w. Salted Duck Egg Yolk咸蛋黄酥肉
|$14.50
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Spicy Pork Belly & Kimchi Lunch
|$19.99
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with
sautéed seasoned assorted veggies & rice (lunch set don't come w. side kimchi)
|Spicy Pork Belly platter Lunch
|$19.99
Stir-fried sliced pork in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies & rice (lunch set don't come w. side of kimchi)
|Spicy Pork Belly & Kimchi 김치 제육볶음
|$19.99
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with
sautéed seasoned assorted veggies, rice and kimchi