Rice bowls in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve rice bowls

Takumen - New American Izakaya

5-50 50th Avenue, Long Island City

Beef Dry Curry Rice Bowl$21.00
Beef dry curry, fried egg (hard-boiled to go), yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper.
Hawaiian Tuna Poke Rice Bowl$23.50
Tuna sashimi, poke sauce, yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper.
Takumen Chicken Rice Bowl$21.00
Fried karaage chicken, fried egg (hard-boiled to go), yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper.
Banhmigos LIC

21-51 44dr, Long Island City

Rice Bowl - Grilled Pork$14.00
Rice bowl - Classic$13.00
