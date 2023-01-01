Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Long Island City

Go
Long Island City restaurants
Toast

Long Island City restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

American Brass

2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$22.00
crispy potato pancakes, bearnaise, green salad
Atlantic Salmon$27.00
romanesco cauliflower, mushrooms, leek, verjus
More about American Brass
Item pic

 

Blend On The Water

4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON TOSTADAS$12.00
Spicy salmon tartare, pickled jalapeños, avocado purée, avocado, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips served on a tostada
More about Blend On The Water
Item pic

 

ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon$3.50
Spicy Salmon Bowl$15.75
Salmon, edamame, masago, scallion, seaweed salad, red onion, kizami nori and sriracha aioli
More about ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
Item pic

 

DOHA Latin Fusion

3834 31st street, Long Island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$28.00
More about DOHA Latin Fusion
Item pic

 

POKE BURRITO - LIC - 44-28 Purves Street

44-28 Purves Street, LONG ISLAND CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Golden Salmon*$14.00
Salmon, sweet onion, cucumber, edamame, mango, wasabi yuzu sauce,
seaweed salad, crab salad,
scallions, avocado, sesame
seeds, onion crisps, wonton crisps
More about POKE BURRITO - LIC - 44-28 Purves Street
Item pic

 

The Migrant Kitchen - Catering

41-15 36th Street, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Herb & Pepper Salmon Platter (Comes with Potatoes, Salad, Pickles and Dips)$170.00
Salmon with roasted potato wedges, fattoush salad, pickles, chimichurri + salsa verde
More about The Migrant Kitchen - Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Island City

Seaweed Salad

Hot And Sour Soup

Teriyaki Chicken

Fish Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Mapo Tofu

Noodle Soup

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Long Island City to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Long Island City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston