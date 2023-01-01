Salmon in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve salmon
More about American Brass
American Brass
2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$22.00
crispy potato pancakes, bearnaise, green salad
|Atlantic Salmon
|$27.00
romanesco cauliflower, mushrooms, leek, verjus
More about Blend On The Water
Blend On The Water
4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City
|SALMON TOSTADAS
|$12.00
Spicy salmon tartare, pickled jalapeños, avocado purée, avocado, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips served on a tostada
More about ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
|Salmon Roll
|$7.00
|Salmon
|$3.50
|Spicy Salmon Bowl
|$15.75
Salmon, edamame, masago, scallion, seaweed salad, red onion, kizami nori and sriracha aioli
More about POKE BURRITO - LIC - 44-28 Purves Street
POKE BURRITO - LIC - 44-28 Purves Street
44-28 Purves Street, LONG ISLAND CITY
|Golden Salmon*
|$14.00
Salmon, sweet onion, cucumber, edamame, mango, wasabi yuzu sauce,
seaweed salad, crab salad,
scallions, avocado, sesame
seeds, onion crisps, wonton crisps