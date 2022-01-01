Stew in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve stew
Blend LIC Vernon Blvd
4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Sofrito Shrimp Stew
|$9.00
Hupo Restaurant
10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City
|Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup水煮鱼柳
|$21.00
Fish fillet braised with greens, garlic and chili flake. Rice not included.
ABC EATS FOOD HALL
2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
|Stewed Beef in Hot Chili Soup 水煮牛肉
|$19.99
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper
|Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup 水煮鱼片
|$21.75
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Tofu Stew
|$15.99
(Served with kimchi & rice)
Silken tofu stew with seafood mix, gochugaru, green onions, soft boil egg.
|Tofu Stew Lunch
|$16.99
Silken tofu stew with gochugaru (Korean chili powder), green onions, soft boil egg, served with rice.