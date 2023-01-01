Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

Chicken Teriyaki 照烧鸡肉$14.99
More about ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
POKE BURRITO - LIC - 44-28 Purves Street

44-28 Purves Street, LONG ISLAND CITY

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp [cooked]$13.00
Chicken breast, shrimp,
cucumber, sweet onions,
corn, edamame, teriyaki
sauce, seaweed salad, crab
salad, scallions, sesame
seeds, onion crisps, wonton
crisps
More about POKE BURRITO - LIC - 44-28 Purves Street

