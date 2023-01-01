Wontons in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve wontons
Knock Knock
42-44 Crescent Street, Long island city
|HK wonton noodles soup
|$18.00
|HK wonton soup
|$18.00
Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101
10-39 47th Road, Long island City
|A-13 Wonton Soup (馄饨湯)
|$9.75
Pork and Shrimp filing
Hupo Restaurant
10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City
|Wonton Soup馄饨汤
|$10.00
Pork Wonton in Daily Fresh made broth