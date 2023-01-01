Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

Knock Knock

42-44 Crescent Street, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HK wonton noodles soup$18.00
HK wonton soup$18.00
More about Knock Knock
Item pic

 

Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101

10-39 47th Road, Long island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
A-13 Wonton Soup (馄饨湯)$9.75
Pork and Shrimp filing
More about Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101
Item pic

 

Hupo Restaurant

10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Wonton Soup馄饨汤$10.00
Pork Wonton in Daily Fresh made broth
More about Hupo Restaurant

