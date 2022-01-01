Hunters Point restaurants you'll love

Go
Hunters Point restaurants
Toast

Hunters Point's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Hunters Point restaurants

Blend LIC Vernon Blvd image

 

Blend LIC Vernon Blvd

4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pernil$10.95
Slow roasted pork wih rice beans and sweet plantains
Lunch Churrasco$13.95
6 oz medium grilled skirt steak served with rice beans and sweet plantains with blend sauce
Queso Empanada$3.50
Corn patty filled with queso fresco, goat cheese, cotija & manchego.
More about Blend LIC Vernon Blvd
American Brass image

 

American Brass

2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dry Aged Burger$26.00
bacon jam, sharp cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
Sourdough Focaccia$10.00
whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt
Mushroom Lasagna$25.00
parmesan mousse, crispy oyster mushrooms, preserved truffle
More about American Brass
Slice Long Island City image

 

Slice Long Island City

4811 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Your Way$10.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick.
Pie Combo 1$28.00
one 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 15 wings with sauce of your choice
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about Slice Long Island City
Noodle Craft Inc. image

 

Noodle Craft Inc.

10-39 47th Road, Long island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A-12 Wonton in Chili Oil (红油馄饨)$8.75
pork and shrimp filing
A-3 Sliced Beef in Sesame Chili Sauce (凉拌麻辣牛肉)$10.75
A-1 Pickled Crushed Cucumber in Garlic Soy Sauce ( 凉拌黄瓜)$6.95
More about Noodle Craft Inc.
Blend On The Water image

 

Blend On The Water

4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
COCONUT FLAN$8.00
WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
Tostones$6.00
More about Blend On The Water
Bella Via Restaurant image

PIZZA

Bella Via Restaurant

47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

Avg 3.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Minestrone di Vegetali$6.95
Homemade mixed vegetable soup
Small Margherita Pizza$13.95
Rigatoni Bolognese$13.95
More about Bella Via Restaurant
Cannelle Patisserie - LIC image

 

Cannelle Patisserie - LIC

5-11 47th Ave, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Exotic Log$1.00
White Chocolate Mousse, Passion Fruit Cream, Vanilla Cake, Chocolate coated Cereals
St. Honore$5.00
**AVAILABLE AFTER 10AM**
Best if enjoyed within 12 hours of pickup.
Puff Pastry, Cream Puff, Vanilla Custard, Whip Cream, Caramel.
Black Forest$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, Vanilla Cream, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Cherry Confit
More about Cannelle Patisserie - LIC
Maiella image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Maiella

4610 Center Blvd, Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (3500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garganelli Bolognese$28.00
House made pasta cones, veal & pork bolognese ragu, grana padano
Cappelletti ai Funghi$31.00
mushroom stuffed cappelletti, snow peas, black truffle mushroom sauce, grana padano
Rigatoni alla Norcina$32.00
hand rolled pasta, cream, pork sausage, grana padano, black truffles
More about Maiella

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hunters Point

Rigatoni

Churrasco

Map

More near Hunters Point to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston