Hunters Point restaurants you'll love

Blend LIC Vernon Blvd
4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Pernil
|$10.95
Slow roasted pork wih rice beans and sweet plantains
|Lunch Churrasco
|$13.95
6 oz medium grilled skirt steak served with rice beans and sweet plantains with blend sauce
|Queso Empanada
|$3.50
Corn patty filled with queso fresco, goat cheese, cotija & manchego.
American Brass
2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Dry Aged Burger
|$26.00
bacon jam, sharp cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
|Sourdough Focaccia
|$10.00
whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt
|Mushroom Lasagna
|$25.00
parmesan mousse, crispy oyster mushrooms, preserved truffle
Slice Long Island City
4811 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Pasta Your Way
|$10.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick.
|Pie Combo 1
|$28.00
one 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 15 wings with sauce of your choice
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Noodle Craft Inc.
10-39 47th Road, Long island City
|Popular items
|A-12 Wonton in Chili Oil (红油馄饨)
|$8.75
pork and shrimp filing
|A-3 Sliced Beef in Sesame Chili Sauce (凉拌麻辣牛肉)
|$10.75
|A-1 Pickled Crushed Cucumber in Garlic Soy Sauce ( 凉拌黄瓜)
|$6.95
Blend On The Water
4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|COCONUT FLAN
|$8.00
|WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.00
|Tostones
|$6.00
PIZZA
Bella Via Restaurant
47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Minestrone di Vegetali
|$6.95
Homemade mixed vegetable soup
|Small Margherita Pizza
|$13.95
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$13.95
Cannelle Patisserie - LIC
5-11 47th Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Vanilla Exotic Log
|$1.00
White Chocolate Mousse, Passion Fruit Cream, Vanilla Cake, Chocolate coated Cereals
|St. Honore
|$5.00
**AVAILABLE AFTER 10AM**
Best if enjoyed within 12 hours of pickup.
Puff Pastry, Cream Puff, Vanilla Custard, Whip Cream, Caramel.
|Black Forest
|$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, Vanilla Cream, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Cherry Confit
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Maiella
4610 Center Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Garganelli Bolognese
|$28.00
House made pasta cones, veal & pork bolognese ragu, grana padano
|Cappelletti ai Funghi
|$31.00
mushroom stuffed cappelletti, snow peas, black truffle mushroom sauce, grana padano
|Rigatoni alla Norcina
|$32.00
hand rolled pasta, cream, pork sausage, grana padano, black truffles