Hunters Point Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Hunters Point
More about American Brass
American Brass
2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Dry Aged Burger
|$26.00
bacon jam, sharp cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
|Sourdough Focaccia
|$10.00
whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt
|Mushroom Lasagna
|$25.00
parmesan mousse, crispy oyster mushrooms, preserved truffle
More about Slice Long Island City
Slice Long Island City
4811 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Pasta Your Way
|$10.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick.
|Pie Combo 1
|$28.00
one 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 15 wings with sauce of your choice
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about Bella Via Restaurant
PIZZA
Bella Via Restaurant
47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Minestrone di Vegetali
|$6.95
Homemade mixed vegetable soup
|Small Margherita Pizza
|$13.95
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$13.95
More about Maiella
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Maiella
4610 Center Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Garganelli Bolognese
|$28.00
House made pasta cones, veal & pork bolognese ragu, grana padano
|Cappelletti ai Funghi
|$31.00
mushroom stuffed cappelletti, snow peas, black truffle mushroom sauce, grana padano
|Rigatoni alla Norcina
|$32.00
hand rolled pasta, cream, pork sausage, grana padano, black truffles