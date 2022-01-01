Hunters Point Italian restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Hunters Point

American Brass image

 

American Brass

2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dry Aged Burger$26.00
bacon jam, sharp cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
Sourdough Focaccia$10.00
whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt
Mushroom Lasagna$25.00
parmesan mousse, crispy oyster mushrooms, preserved truffle
More about American Brass
Slice Long Island City image

 

Slice Long Island City

4811 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Your Way$10.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick.
Pie Combo 1$28.00
one 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 15 wings with sauce of your choice
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about Slice Long Island City
Bella Via Restaurant image

PIZZA

Bella Via Restaurant

47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

Avg 3.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Minestrone di Vegetali$6.95
Homemade mixed vegetable soup
Small Margherita Pizza$13.95
Rigatoni Bolognese$13.95
More about Bella Via Restaurant
Maiella image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Maiella

4610 Center Blvd, Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (3500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garganelli Bolognese$28.00
House made pasta cones, veal & pork bolognese ragu, grana padano
Cappelletti ai Funghi$31.00
mushroom stuffed cappelletti, snow peas, black truffle mushroom sauce, grana padano
Rigatoni alla Norcina$32.00
hand rolled pasta, cream, pork sausage, grana padano, black truffles
More about Maiella

