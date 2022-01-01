Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Hunters Point

Go
Hunters Point restaurants
Toast

Hunters Point restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

American Brass

2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$13.00
More about American Brass
Item pic

 

Cannelle Long Island City

5-11 47th Ave, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$1.00
Vanilla Cream Cheese Icing
More about Cannelle Long Island City

Browse other tasty dishes in Hunters Point

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Cake

Chicken Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Hunters Point to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston