Chicken sandwiches in
Hunters Point
/
Long Island City
/
Hunters Point
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Hunters Point restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Blend LIC Vernon Blvd
4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
More about Blend LIC Vernon Blvd
American Brass
2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(324 reviews)
HH Nashville Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
More about American Brass
Browse other tasty dishes in Hunters Point
Tarts
Crispy Chicken
Calamari
Caesar Salad
Cake
Cheesecake
