Chicken soup in Hunters Point

Go
Hunters Point restaurants
Toast

Hunters Point restaurants that serve chicken soup

Blend LIC Vernon Blvd image

 

Blend LIC Venon Blvd

4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Soup$10.00
More about Blend LIC Venon Blvd
Item pic

 

Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101

10-39 47th Road, Long island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
C-3 Chicken Noodle Soup (鸡肉汤面)$13.25
More about Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101

