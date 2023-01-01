Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Hunters Point
/
Long Island City
/
Hunters Point
/
Chocolate Cake
Hunters Point restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Blend LIC Venon Blvd
4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake w/Ice Cream
$6.00
Chocolate Cake w/Ice Cream.
$6.00
More about Blend LIC Venon Blvd
Blend On The Water
4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City
No reviews yet
Warm Chocolate Cake
$9.00
More about Blend On The Water
