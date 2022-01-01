Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Hunters Point
/
Long Island City
/
Hunters Point
/
Crispy Chicken
Hunters Point restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Blend LIC Vernon Blvd
4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
More about Blend LIC Vernon Blvd
Blend On The Water
4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken
$25.00
More about Blend On The Water
