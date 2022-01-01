Long Island City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Long Island City
Doha Bar Lounge
3834 31st street, Long Island city
|Trio Tacos
|$12.99
Three outstanding tacos choose from chicken, beef, or beyond meat.
Hard shell add on 2.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
|Frozé
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
M. Wells
43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City
|Chilis En Nogada
|$18.00
2 Poblano chiles stuffed with Walnuts, Pistachios, Apricot kernels, & Feta & Mozzarella. Topped with a spicy, cheesy tomato sauce. Removed lid a place in a 425º oven for around 20 minutes and enjoy!
|Whole Apple Tarte Tatin
|$20.00
A classic for the whole family to enjoy. Place room temperature tarte into a 350º oven for 5 minutes. Place your serving plate on top and flip over - slice & serve.
|Green Chili Pozole
|$25.00
1 quart of soup (pork & duck stock, jalepeño, poblano, onion, garlic, cilantro, hominy) with pork shoulder, cabbage, cilantro, lime, & tortilla on the side. Good for two people.