Long Island City bars & lounges you'll love

Long Island City bars & lounges

Long Island City restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Long Island City

Doha Bar Lounge

3834 31st street, Long Island city

Trio Tacos$12.99
Three outstanding tacos choose from chicken, beef, or beyond meat.
Hard shell add on 2.00
Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Frozé$15.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

M. Wells

43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City

Avg 4.2 (1728 reviews)
Chilis En Nogada$18.00
2 Poblano chiles stuffed with Walnuts, Pistachios, Apricot kernels, & Feta & Mozzarella. Topped with a spicy, cheesy tomato sauce. Removed lid a place in a 425º oven for around 20 minutes and enjoy!
Whole Apple Tarte Tatin$20.00
A classic for the whole family to enjoy. Place room temperature tarte into a 350º oven for 5 minutes. Place your serving plate on top and flip over - slice & serve.
Green Chili Pozole$25.00
1 quart of soup (pork & duck stock, jalepeño, poblano, onion, garlic, cilantro, hominy) with pork shoulder, cabbage, cilantro, lime, & tortilla on the side. Good for two people.
Beija Flor

38-02 29th St, Astoria

