Long Island City burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Long Island City
More about Penny Bridge
Penny Bridge
28-03 Jackson Avenue, LIC
|Popular items
|Crispy Broccoli
|$14.00
lemon and anchovy mayo
|Spinach and Market Greens Dip
|$16.00
artichokes, chilies, goat cheese and spiced pita chips
|Crispy Delicata "Rings"
|$16.00
apricot, honey - chili (gluten free)
More about Palace Chicken and Grill
CHICKEN
Palace Chicken and Grill
44-45 21st, Long Island City
|Popular items
|CENTER BREAST
|$2.75
1 Side Breast
|#14: SPCY TNDR SAND ENTREE
|$6.99
Sandwich Only (Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Pickles)
|SIDE BREAST
|$2.75
1 Side Breast