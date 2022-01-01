Long Island City burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Long Island City restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Long Island City

Penny Bridge image

 

Penny Bridge

28-03 Jackson Avenue, LIC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Broccoli$14.00
lemon and anchovy mayo
Spinach and Market Greens Dip$16.00
artichokes, chilies, goat cheese and spiced pita chips
Crispy Delicata "Rings"$16.00
apricot, honey - chili (gluten free)
More about Penny Bridge
Palace Chicken and Grill image

CHICKEN

Palace Chicken and Grill

44-45 21st, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CENTER BREAST$2.75
1 Side Breast
#14: SPCY TNDR SAND ENTREE$6.99
Sandwich Only (Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Pickles)
SIDE BREAST$2.75
1 Side Breast
More about Palace Chicken and Grill
48-19 Vernon Boulevard image

 

48-19 Vernon Boulevard

48-19 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 48-19 Vernon Boulevard

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Long Island City

Waffles

Map

More near Long Island City to explore

Hunters Point

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston