Chicken sandwiches in Long Island City
Long Island City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Kuku Chicken
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|BBQ Club Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
crispy tenders bbq sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon with toasted Brioche Bun.
|Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Crispy tenders, pickle, jalapeno, cilantro, green leaf, tomato, red onion, thai chili and spicy mayo sauce, toasted brioche bun
|Chicken Sandwich Lunch
|$15.99
Crispy tenders with toasted brioche buns