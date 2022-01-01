Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
BBQ Club Chicken Sandwich$10.99
crispy tenders bbq sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon with toasted Brioche Bun.
Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Crispy tenders, pickle, jalapeno, cilantro, green leaf, tomato, red onion, thai chili and spicy mayo sauce, toasted brioche bun
Chicken Sandwich Lunch$15.99
Crispy tenders with toasted brioche buns
CHICKEN

Palace Chicken and Grill

44-45 21st, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles
