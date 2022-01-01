Sunnyside restaurants you'll love
Go! Go! Curry Express
43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor, Long Island City
Popular items
Grand Slam
|$15.00
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Home Run Chicken Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, chicken katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
3100 47th Ave, Long Island City
Popular items
Tea - Ginger
|$3.50
Used for thousands of years for its digestive properties and ability to soothe nausea, ginger is both healthful and delicious. This organic ginger tisane is naturally caffeine-free, and is mildly spiced for enjoyment cup after cup.
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
31-00 47th Ave, Long Island City
Popular items
Vanilla Bean
|$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
Classic Sprinkle
|$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Crème Brulee
|$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.