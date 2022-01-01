Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunnyside restaurants you'll love

Sunnyside restaurants
Sunnyside's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sushi & Japanese
Sushi & Japanese
Bagels
Bagels
Must-try Sunnyside restaurants

Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens image

 

Go! Go! Curry Express

43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grand Slam$15.00
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Home Run Chicken Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, chicken katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry Express
Doughnut Plant image

DONUTS

Doughnut Plant

3100 47th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea - Ginger$3.50
Used for thousands of years for its digestive properties and ability to soothe nausea, ginger is both healthful and delicious. This organic ginger tisane is naturally caffeine-free, and is mildly spiced for enjoyment cup after cup.
More about Doughnut Plant
More near Sunnyside to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hunters Point

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1601 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
