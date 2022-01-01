Long Reach Kitchen & Catering
Full service restaurant & bar on the beautiful ground of The Bath Golf Club. Open 5 days a week fo rdrinks, lunch and dinner.
387 Whiskeag Rd
Location
Bath ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
