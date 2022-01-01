Go
Long Reach Kitchen & Catering

Full service restaurant & bar on the beautiful ground of The Bath Golf Club. Open 5 days a week fo rdrinks, lunch and dinner.

387 Whiskeag Rd

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Grilled Cheese$6.00
butter grilled sourdough, cheese, hand-cut fries
Chocolate PB Cake$8.00
ClubhouseTacos$8.00
roasted sweet corn, black beans, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, cilantro-lime crema, house-fried tortilla chips, salsa
Vallarta Salad$10.00
roasted sweet corn, black beans, diced avocado, Backyard Farms tomato, pickled red onion, fresh salsa, crispy seasoned tortilla strips, cilantro-lime crema
Beer Battered Haddock Sandwich$18.00
beer battered Maine haddock, brioche roll, tartar sauce , lemon, hand-cut fries
House-Fried Tortilla Chips$5.00
served with fresh salsa
BLAT Salad$10.00
thick-cut applewood bacon, Backyard Farms tomatoes, English cucumber, diced avocado, pickled red onion, spring greens, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
Fairway Club Sandwich
crisp applewood smoked bacon, Backyard Farms tomato, leaf lettuce, mayo, sourdough bread, hand-cut fries
Crispy Fried Wings$14.00
served with choice of dry rub & dipping sauce
Grill Room Burger$16.00
leaf lettuce, Backyard Farms tomato, Bermuda onion, burger sauce, pickles, hand-cut fries
See full menu

Location

387 Whiskeag Rd

Bath ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

