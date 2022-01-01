Go
Toast

Long Table Brewhouse

Come in and enjoy!

2895 Fairfax Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yoga Class 10:30am 4/30/22$15.00
Ukraine Flag$3.00
See full menu

Location

2895 Fairfax Street

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family friendly Italian dining in the heart of the Park Hill neighborhood.

Oblio’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucina Eatery & Bar

No reviews yet

Lucina is a melting pot of incredible Latin American, Latin Caribbean, and Coastal Spanish flavors conveniently tucked right into the middle of Denver’s Park Hill. Our food is an experience for the senses within a beautiful backdrop to immerse yourself in our ambience and delicious drinks in the lively heart of the neighborhood.

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

A local bakery in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood specializing in fancy cakes, scratch pastries & home cooked food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston