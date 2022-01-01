Go
Long Trail Brewing

Long Trail Brewing is located directly off of route 4 between Killington and Woodstock VT on the banks of the beautiful Ottauquechee river. We offer dine-in service as well as food and beer to go.

5520 US Route 4 • $$

Avg 4.3 (880 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese$17.00
Steak with peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, on a sub roll, served with a side of fries and pickles.
Wings$19.00
Jumbo chicken wings tossed in choice of house sauce: Buffalo, Trail, Teriyaki
Served with celery sticks and choice of house made blue cheese dressing or ranch
Tenders$15.00
Four chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house sauce: Buffalo, Trail, Teriyaki or plain
Served with celery sticks and choice of house made blue cheese dressing or ranch
Garden Burger$16.00
Vegetable garden burger, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and special sauce, served with a side of fries and pickles.
6pk - Can Juic'd IPA$12.99
6.5% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Haze
Juic’d Hazy IPA starts the party with heaps of hefty hop character from a powerful punch of Idaho 7, Galaxy, and mosaic hops. This combination of Southern and Northern Hemisphere drops mouthwatering notes of citrus, stone fruit, orange and tropical fruit into this super smooth, hazy IPA.
Basket of Fries$7.00
Fresh cut and house seasoned steak fries
Long Trail Burger$15.00
Locally raised beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Long Trail burger sauce, on a brioche bun. Cooked to medium well perfection, served with a side of fries and pickles.
Pretzel$9.00
Jumbo pretzel served with spicy mustard
Cheddar Ale$10.00
House made with Cabot cheddar, carrots, leaks and finished with Long Trail Ale
Basket of Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with Sriracha mayo
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
5520 US Route 4

Bridgewater Corners VT

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
