Longboards Wraps & Bowls

Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

506M SE MO 291 HWY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Chicken Wrap$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Teriyaki Grill Wrap$6.59
Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce$2.15
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce
Hummus with Pita$1.99
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
Wow! Kung Pao Wrap$6.99
Chicken, peanuts, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a wheat tortilla
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Cabo Beef Wrap$8.19
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Location

Lee's Summit MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Custard's Last Stand

No reviews yet

Serving Award Winning Frozen Custard and Gourmet Popcorn Since 1989

Sahara Mediterranean Food - Lee's Summit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best Mediterranean food in town!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Costa Vida - Lee's Summit

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

