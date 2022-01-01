Go
Toast

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

5414 Johnson Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cabo Beef Wrap$8.19
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Thai Chicken Wrap$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Wow! Kung Pao Wrap$6.99
Chicken, peanuts, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Garlic Potato Salad$1.99
Teriyaki Grill Wrap$6.59
Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce$2.15
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce
Maui Onion Chips$1.99
Kettle Style Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Hummus with Pita$1.99
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
See full menu

Location

5414 Johnson Drive

Mission KS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WingStand by Jefferson's

No reviews yet

WingStand is a quick-service restaurant specializing in jumbo wings, hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches, loaded mac 'n' cheese & 18+ Signature Sauces!

Stroud's Express & Catering

No reviews yet

Order carryout or delivery online! Enjoy a little piece of Pan-Fried history when you dine at Stroud's! The year was 1933. Prohibition had just been repealed, we were between two World Wars and Stroud’s Restaurant was built. Stroud’s started as a BBQ restaurant by Guy and Helen Stroud on the county line at 85th and Troost. The road house remained a BBQ restaurant until World War II. During the war, because beef was being rationed, Helen Stroud started serving its famous pan-fried chicken and unlimited sides. The original chicken dinner was only 35 cents! Through the years, Stroud’s Pan-Fried Chicken has received many national awards including the James Beard Award for Excellence and the Zagat Award for Best Restaurant. Stroud’s has been honored with appearances on the Travel Channel’s Man v. Food and No Reservations, Food Network’s The Best Thing I Ever Ate and KCPT’s Check Please.

Thai Orchid

No reviews yet

Thai Orchid has been serving Mission since 1991

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston