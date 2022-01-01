Go
Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP

Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

8775 W 95th St

Popular Items

Smiley Wrap$5.79
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, rice and peanut sauce, on a wheat wrap
Little Dagger$5.49
Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, olives and ranch, on a wheat tortilla
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Viet Wrap$7.99
Gluten Free Tortilla, chicken, thin rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, green onion, cilantro, mozzarella, sriracha and sweet & spicy sauce
5-Alarm Beef$6.59
Steak, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, spicy chinese and napalm sauce, on a spinach wrap
Mini Quesadilla$5.49
Mozzarella and chicken, on a wheat wrap
Little Surfer$5.49
Imitation crab, mozzarella and rice, on a wheat wrap
Wow! Kung Pao Wrap$6.99
Chicken, peanuts, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Shackquitos$6.99
Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki
Pork Luau Wrap$6.59
Pork, pepperjack, pineapples, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Location

8775 W 95th St

Overland Park KS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Summer Moon

Come in and enjoy!

Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant

The Cascone family introduced Johnny Cascone’s to the Overland Park area more than 30 years ago and today remains a south Kansas City favorite. Dining at any of our restaurants is a homecoming of sorts, where guests can relax, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate life’s big moments and small rituals.

Strang Hall

Strang Hall is a collective of six chef-driven restaurants under one roof. Our chefs have a passion for creating original, authentic food that you can't find anywhere else in town. All in a casual, modern space in the heart of historic Overland Park.

Taco Naco KC

Welcoming and vibrant mom-and-pop taqueria and Mexican market offering a wide variety of artisanal tacos, handcrafted salsas, and delicious cocktails in a modern-yet-authentic ambiance with an enjoyable and warm outdoor patio.

