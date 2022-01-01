Go
Longboards Wraps and Bowls

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold! Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.

106 S 7th St

Popular Items

Cabo Chicken Wrap$7.59
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Hummus with Pita$2.19
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
619$12.99
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Spring Roll$2.34
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce
Pork Luau Wrap$7.19
Pork, pepperjack, pineapples, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Teriyaki Grill Wrap$7.19
Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Cabo Beef Wrap$8.79
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Hummus and Veggies$6.49
Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, cheese and parmesean, on a spinach tortilla
Thai Chicken Wrap$7.19
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Saint Joseph MO

Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
RC's Lunch Car

Authentic Casual Cuisine

The Benton Club

Experience St. Joseph history while enjoying social gatherings from small intimate dinners to large business or personal events!

Mokaska Coffee

Thank you!

Hi-Ho Bar & Grill

Irish Pub & Grill Est. 1910

