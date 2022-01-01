Go
Longboards Wraps & Bowls

Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

Popular Items

Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce$2.15
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce
Hummus with Pita$1.99
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Thai Chicken Wrap$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Maui Onion Chips$1.99
Kettle Style Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Teriyaki Grill Wrap$6.59
Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Cabo Beef Wrap$8.19
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Location

6269 North Oak Trafficway

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
