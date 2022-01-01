Longbranch Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
1011 W. Main St Suite A
Shelbyville, IL 62565
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
1011 W. Main St Suite A, Shelbyville IL 62565
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Longbranch Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Lithia Springs Marina - Nessie's
Bar and Grill on the beatuful Lake Shelbyville
Windsor's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Windsor Pub 2
A diamond in the middle of nowhere.