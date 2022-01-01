Longbranch Cafe & Bakery

3 KINDS: Potato: Free-range, organic eggs scrambled with cheddar, organic home fries, wrapped in a non-GMO corn tortilla. Soysage: Free-range, organic eggs scrambled with cheddar, homemade soysage, wrapped in a corn tortilla. Vegan: creamy, organic black beans with fresh grilled veggies wrapped in a corn tortilla. All tacos are served with a side of Tina's homemade red salsa.

