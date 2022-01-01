Go
Toast

Longbranch Cafe & Bakery

Real Food. Real People. Real Connection.
It's not just a slogan, it's our way of life.

100 East Jackson Street • $

Avg 4.5 (922 reviews)

Popular Items

Buddha Bowl$13.00
Vegan and gluten-free. Organic tofu, seasonal veggies, fresh basil, cashews and red curry coconut sauce on a bed of rice noodles.
The Ninja$12.00
The perfect breakfast! Two free-range eggs cooked how you like with a side of fresh grilled veggies and a homemade butter biscuit smothered with soysage milk gravy.
Shanghai Bowl$13.00
Vegan and gluten-free. Seasonal veggies, organic tofu, cucumbers, mung bean sprouts, edamame, ginger-sesame sauce, and sesame seeds on a bed of rice noodles.
Biscuits & Gravy$10.00
World famous! Two fresh, homemade butter biscuits smothered with soysage milk gravy. Comes with organic home fries. Yummy!
Half Grilled Cheese$5.00
On homemade, organic sourdough bread
Breakfast Taco
3 KINDS: Potato: Free-range, organic eggs scrambled with cheddar, organic home fries, wrapped in a non-GMO corn tortilla. Soysage: Free-range, organic eggs scrambled with cheddar, homemade soysage, wrapped in a corn tortilla. Vegan: creamy, organic black beans with fresh grilled veggies wrapped in a corn tortilla. All tacos are served with a side of Tina's homemade red salsa.
Cheesecake
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
A 12-inch honey whole wheat tortilla filled with two free-range scrambled eggs, organic black beans, salsa, cheddar, onions and green bell pepper. Topped with sour cream, salsa, crushed red pepper and cilantro. Organic home fries on the side. *VEGAN - Tofu substituted for eggs*
Lemon Garlic Fettuccine$13.00
It's Vegan! Fresh grilled veggies on a bed of fettuccine noodles with lemon garlic sauce
Falafel Friday$13.00
Only available Fridays and IT'S VEGAN! Choose a traditional Platter or our Power Bowl: PLATTER: 3 organic falafel balls, cucumber/tomato salad, organic hummus & tahini, organic spring mix and pita. POWER BOWL: 2 organic falafel balls, spring mix, cucumber/tomato, hummus, brown rice and half an avocado filled with tahini
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 East Jackson Street

Carbondale IL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harolds Chicken Carbondale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Kahala

No reviews yet

Serving delicious Chinese food in a casual dining setting. We cook our food with all fresh ingredients and is always made to order. We offer dine in, delivery, and take out.

Garden Grove Event Center

No reviews yet

Wedding and Event Venue

St. Nicholas Brewing - Airport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston