Longfellow Grill

Blue Door Pub

No reviews yet

We opened our door in 2008 (it was blue, if anyone is asking) in a small neighborhood spot in St. Paul. And there the Blucy was born. There were other Juicy Lucys before, but none celebrated this Minnesota delicacy quite like the Blucy.

Since then the Blucy has served as a catalyst to bring other like-minded burger aficionados together, making the Blue Door what it is today.

A few more trips around the sun and two additional locations later, we continue to spread the good word of Blucy one stuffed belly at a time. Welcome. We hope you brought your appetite!

