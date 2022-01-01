Longfellow Grill
At the Longfellow Grill, we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2990 W River Pkwy • $$
2990 W River Pkwy
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
