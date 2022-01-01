Go
Toast

Longfellow Grill

At the Longfellow Grill, we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2990 W River Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)

Popular Items

Blue Plate Deluxe Burger$15.95
beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce
Cheeseburger$13.50
beef patty, american cheese
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
Baja Bowl$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
Steak & Pierogies$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2990 W River Pkwy

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Merlins Rest Pub

No reviews yet

Your Premier Single Malt scotch and Irish Whiskey Pub. Featuring British cuisine and drink with exceptional service

PEPPERS & FRIES

No reviews yet

Burgers, burritos and more!

Blue Door Pub

No reviews yet

We opened our door in 2008 (it was blue, if anyone is asking) in a small neighborhood spot in St. Paul. And there the Blucy was born. There were other Juicy Lucys before, but none celebrated this Minnesota delicacy quite like the Blucy.
Since then the Blucy has served as a catalyst to bring other like-minded burger aficionados together, making the Blue Door what it is today.
A few more trips around the sun and two additional locations later, we continue to spread the good word of Blucy one stuffed belly at a time. Welcome. We hope you brought your appetite!

The Naughty Greek University

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek Athenian Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston