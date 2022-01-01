Dessert & Ice Cream
Longfords Ice Cream
Open today 2:30 PM - 7:00 PM
98 Reviews
$
1941 Palmer Ave
Larchmont, NY 10538
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Location
1941 Palmer Ave, Larchmont NY 10538
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Longfords Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
Ani Ramen House
Come in and enjoy!
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont
Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, serving Westchester since 1992!
Encore Bistro Francais
Cozy French Bistro in the heart of Larchmont