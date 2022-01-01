Go
Toast

Longfords Ice Cream

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1941 Palmer Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1941 Palmer Ave

Larchmont NY

Sunday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Longfords Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gusto Pizza

No reviews yet

Woodfired Neapolitan pizza in a trendy casual setting.

The Grange

No reviews yet

Grange (noun): a gathering place centered around food; a hub for social activities, community service, and political lobbying.
Welcome to The Grange Larchmont. We are grateful to be open to serve you!
We called ourselves The Grange because we wanted our airy café to be a place for the community to gather to eat, socialize and make plans. In the midst of a pandemic, that part of our mission is temporarily on hold -- we hope not for long. In the meantime, you can order takeout from us and dine al fresco.
We offer a curated breakfast and lunch menu of sandwiches and salads, sweet treats, coffee, tea, and bubble tea--an antidote to these times if ever there were one.

Heritage 147

No reviews yet

Farm-to-Fork Comfort Food
Sustainably Sourced/Locally Grown/Handmade
community-based and chef-driven kitchen & eatery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston