Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
Serving up Texas BBQ in the Spokane and surrounding area for 65 years!
7611 W Sunset Hwy
Popular Items
Location
7611 W Sunset Hwy
Spokane WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
Come in and enjoy!
Sala Thai
Come in and enjoy!
Crepe Cafe Sisters
Creating a difference in your day by inviting you into our family, connecting people, and offering a moment in time that is "Simply Divine."
Crepe Cafe Sisters Food Trailer
Come in and enjoy!