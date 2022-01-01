Go
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights

Serving up Texas BBQ in the Spokane and surrounding area for 65 years!

7611 W Sunset Hwy

Popular Items

Pint$6.95
Lil Cowpoke$7.95
# Brisket$21.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" barbecue sauce
Feeds 2-3 People Per Pound
$2 Pulled Pork Sandwich$2.00
1/2# Pulled Pork$9.50
Slow smoked pork smothered in our Zesty Barbecue Sauce
Feeds 1 Person
French Dip$13.95
A favorite, done with Longhorn Flare, slow roasted beef sliced thin on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus and a sideboard. Add the "TEXAS BITE" for just $2
Side$3.50
Brisket Sandwich$16.95
Our Smokey sliced briskt with aged cheddar and our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce on a bun. Pick a sideboard
1/2# Brisket$12.95
Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" barbecue sauce
Feeds 1 Person
Famous BBQ Sandwich 1/2# Combo$13.95
Your choice of meat BBQ Beef, Turkey, Ham, Zesty Pork or German Sausage. Pick a sideboard
Location

7611 W Sunset Hwy

Spokane WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

