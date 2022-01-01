Longhorn Barbecue
Slow-smoked meats and traditional fixins. Keeping it real in Bastrop, TX
BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
2820 TX-21 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2820 TX-21
Bastrop TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roadhouse
Bastrop County's best burgers, 18 years running.
CC Wine & Co
Come in and enjoy!
Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
Pizza, Wings, Sandwiches and Salads in a beautiful historic setting. Meal kits, drink kits & growlers to go also available.
Storehouse Market & Eatery
Come in and enjoy!