Longhorn Barbecue

Slow-smoked meats and traditional fixins. Keeping it real in Bastrop, TX

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

2820 TX-21 • $$

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

TO-GO Brisket Chili
Smokey brisket, sausage and vegetables in a red chile and tomato broth. Slow simmered until tender and rich. Served as is, or add The Works; cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pickled onions and jalapenos for $2.50!
TO-GO Sauce
We make all of our BBQ sauces, salsas, and dressings in-house.
TO-GO Potato Salad$3.99
Soft potatoes and boiled eggs in a tangy, herbaceous dressing with celery and Longhorn pickles. Garnished with smoked paprika and fresh parsley. Vegetarian
TO-GO Ranch Beans$3.99
Deep molasses and smokey notes with sauteed bacon and onions flavor our pinto beans
TO-GO Chicken$7.99
Plump, roasted, and smoked chicken. Sold by the half chicken
TO-GO Mac & Queso$3.99
Velvety, sharp cheddar sauce over cavatappi pasta. Topped with buttered panko breadcrumbs, fresh chives, and garnished with a Parmesan crisp. Vegetarian
TO-GO 2 Meat Plate$13.99
Choice of any 2 meats and 2 small sides, fixins included.
*Brisket and spare ribs additional charge
TO-GO Chopped Beef$8.99
Braised, smokey brisket in a tangy sauce and broth. Sold by the half pound
TO-GO Turkey Breast$9.99
Smoky and juicy turkey breast. Sold by the half pound.
TO-GO Brisket$13.99
Tender, slow-smoked brisket. Sold by the half pound.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2820 TX-21

Bastrop TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
