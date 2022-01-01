Go
Longhorn BBQ Truck

Sister food trailer to our Bastrop restaurant. Serving bar snacks made with Texas barbecue in downtown Austin with no pretension, just good food and vibes!

308 Congress Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chisos Wagyu Burger$13.99
The one that started it all... Double Wagyu cheeseburger topped with bacon marmalade, homemade pickles, finished with our secret spicy sauce. Served with a side of hand-cut fries.
Side of Fries$3.99
Belgian Frites$3.99
Thick cut potatoes, twice-fried and crispy! Vegetarian
Belgian Waffle$2.49
Authentic Liege waffle containing sugar pearls. Perfect for a sweet snack!
Fried Mac and Queso$6.99
Macaroni in a creamy 3-cheese sauce, encrusted in panko breadcrumbs. Add a dipping sauce!
Fratboy Wagyu Burger$13.99
Double Wagyu cheeseburger topped with bacon marmalade, homemade pickles, finished with a savory sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Veggie Crudité$6.99
Fresh seasonal vegetables cut into spears for dipping in our Chipotle Hummus
Smoked Meat and Cheese Plate$14.99
Smoked Sausage, Turkey, and Ham, plus Cheddar, Gouda and Brie with pickled vegetable, candied nuts, stone-ground mustard, fruit preserve, and crackers
Belgian Chicken & Waffles$4.99
Chicken Tender with Belgian Waffle and choice of sauce.
Fried Chicken Tender$2.99
Savory chicken tender with a crispy breading. Choice of sauces
Location

308 Congress Avenue

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
