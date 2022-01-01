Longhorn BBQ Truck
Sister food trailer to our Bastrop restaurant. Serving bar snacks made with Texas barbecue in downtown Austin with no pretension, just good food and vibes!
308 Congress Avenue
Popular Items
Location
308 Congress Avenue
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Voodoo Doughnut
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.
Comedor
Comedor is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Austin, Texas designed by architect Tom Kundig and led by chefs Gabe Erales and Philip Speer.
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Ze Crepes
Come in and enjoy!