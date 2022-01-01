Go
Longhorn Chicken

Chicken, chicken & chicken

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • WAFFLES

2512 Rio Grande St. • $$

Avg 3.9 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Fried$7.95
2 piece bone in smoked chicken dredged and fried to a golden crisp w/1 side & a waffle
Chicken Sandwich$7.95
tenders brined, dredged, and fried to a golden crisp topped with ranch
Tenders$7.95
3 jumbo size tenders w/1 side & a waffle
Mexican Fanta$2.00
Buttermilk Biscuit$1.50
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2512 Rio Grande St.

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
