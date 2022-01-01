Longhorn Chicken
Chicken, chicken & chicken
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • WAFFLES
2512 Rio Grande St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2512 Rio Grande St.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
In 1926, John Martin opened Martin's KumBak at 2808 Guadalupe St. The restaurant had humble beginnings with asingle flat top grill, an eight-stool bar, and a small drive-through out front. The original Martin's KumBak also had DIRT FLOORS! In the early 1950s, a concrete foundation was finally poured in, but the customers who were familiar with the dirt floors, affectionately began referring to the restaurant as Dirty's. The name has stuck after all these years as Dirty Martin's has continued to serve our beloved Austin community and we look forward to the next 100 years.
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
#moodysaustin Pizza-Burger-Wings