Lattitude Restaurant

When I built this restaurant I wanted to highlight freshness and the use of local products during the Spring, Summer and Fall to create some fantastic cuisine for you. From baby lettuces, brussels sprouts and bok choy to chili peppers, basil and the sweetest tomatoes around, I strive to cover all of your favorite tastes to invite emotion and inspiration during your dining experience. Thank you for stopping by. My team and I look forward to having you as our guests. Cheers!

Lattaburger$14.00
cheddar, bacon, tomato, sweet Dijon aioli, lettuce, brioche roll, French fries
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
white sweet mashed, grilled asparagus, crisp leeks, oregano IPA bearnaise
12-Hour Slow Cooked Beef Brisket Tacos$13.00
slow smoked beef brisket, cotija cheese, flour tortillas, charred pineapple slaw
S-French Fries$6.00
Braised Beef Short Rib$28.00
baby carrots, fingerlings, beets, tomatoes, garlicky chard, crisp leeks, sunny egg
Grilled Tenderloin Salad$24.00
Boston lettuce, tomatoes, fire roasted peppers, roasted mushrooms, fried shishito peppers, black and blue dressing
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
sweet chili aioli
Crisp Calamari w/ Shishito Peppers$11.00
baby kale, garbanzo beans, garlic butter, sweet chili
Grilled Sous Vide Pork Chop$25.00
vegetable fried rice (contains egg), ale honey pan jus, pineapple pepper relish
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1338 Memorial Avenue

West Springfield MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
