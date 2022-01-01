Go
Longleaf Swine

Barbecue and Smoked Meats Restaurant
Full service catering, drop off catering, luncheons, pop ups
www.longleafswine.com

300 E Edenton St

Popular Items

Sweet BBQ$0.50
Whiskey Baked Beans (lb)$10.00
Evan Williams, bacon, brown sugar, black pepper
Pimento Mac & Cheese (lb)$10.00
3 cheese blend, pimentos, elbow noodles
Tangy BBQ$0.50
Smoked Prime Rib Roast (2.25lb)$80.00
Smoked to rare, Walker Farms bison au jus, fresh horseradish
Carolina Gold$0.50
Pulled Pork (lb)$16.00
14-hour, Oak Smoked Barbecue Dressed with Homemade Vinegar Sauce
Potato Salad (lb)$10.00
Red potatoes, dill, celery, shallots, dijon, Dukes mayo
Slaw (lb)$8.00
Cabbage, apple cider vinegar, Dukes mayo, salt, pepper
Esquites (lb)$10.00
Corn, cheese crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili powder, lime wedge
Location

300 E Edenton St

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
